The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a Freon leak at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs library, the public information officer tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Approximately 1,500 have been evacuated, the fire department said. The fire department responded to the library at about 2:45 p.m., according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Firefighters are evaluating people who were inside the building at the time of the leak. Hazmat crews are on scene attempting to control the leak.

