University of Colorado at Colorado Springs library is closed Thursday due to a Freon leak, the university tweeted Thursday evening.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has been attending to the situation since Thursday afternoon. Approximately 1,500 were evacuated, fire department officials said. The leak occurred around 2 p.m. when a contractor who was repairing the air conditioning in one of the library's server rooms, attempted to shut off the Freon valve, the valve broke, releasing Freon into the room, UCCS spokesperson Chris Valentine said.

1,500 is an estimate of the number of people evacuated as the building in question serves as the library, university center, bookstore and more for the campus, Valentine said.

Fire Department Public Information Officer, Michael Smaldino credited UCCS, who had already evacuated the building by the time first responders arrived at the scene.

"They met us and basically said, 'We're getting done getting 1,500 people out of here. Here's where the leak is'," he said.

Smaldino said the leak is in a place where the hazmat teams can't control it so they are waiting on the system to either drain completely or working on a way to siphon off the rest of it.

Smaldino said that while firefighters weren't concerned with the amount that had leaked, they did their due diligence evaluating people who had been close to the leak. Valentine said three people were evaluated, including the contractor and a couple people who were in close proximity.

The danger with Freon is that in a super concentrated form, it can displace the oxygen in a room and eventually in a person's body over prolonged periods of exposure.

"What we're looking for right away is [dizzyness], nausea, [lightheadedness], things like that and we didn't get anybody who was complaining of that," he said.

Hazmat crews have monitors that can detect the presence of the chemical. Smaldino said they will go through the building, room by room, until all rooms are clear.

There is no estimated time for the library to reopen.