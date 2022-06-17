Romeo Lopez

An "endangered" 11-year-old is missing in El Paso County.

Romeo Lopez was last seen in the area of 4600 Ports Down Lane Thursday at 4:30 p.m, according to the El Paso County Sheriff. He was riding a white BMX bike with the word "ambush" on the handlebar.

Lopez is described as 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with the words "Joshua's Tree," black shorts and black shoes. 

The sheriff's office said Lopez has a history of running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-390-5555.

