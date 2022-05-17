The El Paso/Teller County 911 authority is investigating an alert sent by the Colorado Springs Police Department, in response to a Thursday fire, alleging the alert reached farther than the intended notification area and that there was no map linked to the alert, 911 officials announced Tuesday.
Ben Bills, public information officer for the El Paso/Teller County 911 authority, said an evacuation alert about the Akerman fire did not include a map of the affected area and that the information provided could have been improved upon.
It was just one of four fire alerts sent Thursday, Bills said. Two were sent by CSPD, regarding the Akerman fire and the fire at the Skylark Mobile Home Park.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent an alert about the fire near the airport off Milton E. Proby Parkway, and the Teller County Sheriff's Office sent out orders regarding the High Park fire.
Bills said the authority is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on all the alerts but they are focusing on issues with the fire off Summer Grace Street and Akerman Drive.
In a release, Bills said Wireless Emergency Alerts should ideally be sent to residents in the affected area with about one-tenth of a mile to overshoot. Officials said the alert reached beyond that distance and may have been sent countywide.
"The Authority understands that the Summer Grace Street/Akerman Road alert may have alarmed citizens in the community," Bills said in a release. "The Authority is working with Everbridge (the software company to send alerts) and FEMA to determine why the Wireless Emergency Alert reached farther than intended and why the link ... did not display a map of the affected area."