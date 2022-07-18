McElheny.jpeg

Gregory McElheny.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing teen last seen at Fox Run Regional Park, according to a tweet from the department.

Gregory McElheny, 17, was last seen at the park at about 3 p.m. Monday, officials said. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing all black clothing. McElheny, who answers to the name “Davis,” is cognitively impaired, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen McElheny, is asked to call 719-390-5555.

