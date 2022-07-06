Missing man.png

Trevon Green

 El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing man out of the Falcon area Wednesday evening, officials announced via Twitter. 

Trevon Green, 26, was last seen Monday at 3 p.m. in the 10000 block of Ross Lake Drive in Falcon. He has a mental disability, according to officials. 

He has a tattoo of two lips on the right side of his neck. Officials said Green also is in need of his medication. 

If anyone has information on Green's whereabouts, they are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555. 

