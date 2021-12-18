Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are looking for 27-year-old Gregory Pullem, who is developmentally delayed and has a mental illness, officials with the office posted to Twitter around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.
Pullem is 5-foot-11-inches, 205 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen Friday night in the 7000 block of Preble Drive in Cimarron Hills, officials said. He was wearing a black, white and gray camouflage hoodie with dark jeans, and white and red shoes.
Those who know of Pullem's whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.