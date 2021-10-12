The El Paso County Sheriff's office on Tuesday identified an inmate who died in the county jail late last month.
Deputies found William Johnson, 36, unresponsive during a "routine welfare check" around 8 p.m. Sept. 27, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Deputies and jail medical staff attempted to revive Johnson but were unsuccessful, the statement said.
According to deputies, a preliminary investigation found nothing suspicious related to the death.
The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine how Johnson died.