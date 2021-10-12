PRINT: El Paso County jail (copy) (copy)

The El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

 El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The El Paso County Sheriff's office on Tuesday identified an inmate who died in the county jail late last month. 

Deputies found William Johnson, 36, unresponsive during a "routine welfare check" around 8 p.m. Sept. 27, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Deputies and jail medical staff attempted to revive Johnson but were unsuccessful, the statement said.

According to deputies, a preliminary investigation found nothing suspicious related to the death. 

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine how Johnson died.

Evan covers justice and public safety for The Gazette.

