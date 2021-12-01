Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office found an 11-year-old with autism who went missing Wednesday, officials with the office announced.
Phoenix Gragg was last seen Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hampton South in the B Street area. He was wearing a maroon sweatshirt that says "Yes, I am autistic" and black pants. He is listed as being 4-foot-5-inches and 100 pounds.
He was found safe shortly after 9 p.m., official said.
Click or tap here for more local crime and public safety updates.