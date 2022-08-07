A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's office was killed while responding to a shooting in Security-Widefield.
The sheriff's office announced that Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the line of duty.
It is with a heavy heart that we share Deputy Andrew Peery has been killed in the line of duty. More information will be forthcoming. https://t.co/Em6LtvHJ3E pic.twitter.com/HqsOImUqdw— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 8, 2022
The shooting caused a shelter in place near Widefield High School just before 6 p.m.
A procession will take place at 8:30 p.m. from Memorial Hospital to Nevada Avenue, then to the sheriff's office on Vermijo. The sheriff's office is asking residents to line up on the street and hold up flags for the fallen deputy's family.
“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said.
Authorities are looking for John Paz in connection to the shooting.
We are actively looking for a Hispanic Male John Paz related to this shooting. https://t.co/Em6LtvHJ3E pic.twitter.com/6OYGEUTQR3— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 8, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.