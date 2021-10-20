A Colorado Springs man in the running in the 2022 El Paso County sheriff election was sentenced to probation on felony trespassing charges on Wednesday.

After being convicted of felony trespassing in August, Karl Dent, a registered candidate in the running to succeed El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, was sentenced to two years of probation Wednesday afternoon.

Dent, a Fort Carson veteran who started a private security company in Colorado Springs, originally faced several other charges in the case, but was acquitted of all but trespassing for a May 2, 2020, intrusion on the home of a girlfriend and her son.

According to court records, Dent was arrested for the incident two days later, on May. 4, 2020.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Sydney Bierwirth said the District Attorney’s Office wasn’t interested in pursuing the possible prison sentence range of one to three years in the Department of Corrections for the single charge Dent was convicted of, and instead asked for judge Erin Sokol to consider the maximum probation sentence possible of three years.

That, she said, was out of the security of victims in the case, who aren’t being identified for their safety, and who said in pre-sentencing reports that they were fearful that “something else may happen, based on the relationship.”

Dent’s defense attorneys, however, argued that Dent was a self-made man described by one of the victims as a “father figure” who’d been paying utility bills and buying groceries for the home he trespassed in. They added that reports filed ahead of the sentencing indicated he was at “minimum risk for re-offending.”

“What Mr. Dent was convicted of was not leaving the house when he was asked to,” Daniel Layshock, one of Dent’s lawyers, said. He asked Sokol for a two-year probation sentence, and objected to the need for substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Dent’s probation, Sokol ruled, will emphasize treatment for domestic violence, but she stopped short of the three-year term prosecutors asked for. When asked if the sentence would impact Dent’s plans to run for sheriff, his attorneys spoke for him, saying he had no comment.