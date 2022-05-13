A driver was injured Friday after crashing into a cruiser driven by a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Springs Police said.
The crash happened on Bijou Street and Academy Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. when the deputy, heading south on Academy with lights and sirens on, proceeded through the intersection slowly, officials said. A vehicle driving east on Bijou with a green light hit the deputy.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was unharmed, police officials said.