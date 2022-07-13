night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Getty Images

The Fountain Police Department is investigating the death of a girl at a truck stop Wednesday morning, department officials said. 

Officers were dispatched to the Love's Country Store located at 5505 Travel Plaza Drive to assist the Fountain Fire Department just after midnight, Lt. Scott Gilbertsen with Fountain police said. 

Gilbertsen said in a release that police contacted a woman on arrival and performed CPR on the unconscious girl who was pronounced dead at the scene. He did not have any details on arrest information but did say that apart from the child, no one else was reported injured in the incident. 

Fountain police are investigating the incident and there is no danger to the public at this time, Gilbertsen said. 

Officials with the El Paso County Coroner's Office said the girl was 4 years old. 

Colorado Springs community rallies to support family after 6-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite
Body of missing hiker found near Kit Carson Peak in Sangre de Cristo Range
Semi-truck fire forces lane closures on I-25 in Colorado Springs

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments