 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death at UCCS investigated

  • Comments
UCCS mountain lion sculpture

Students walk past the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs mountain lion sculpture in this undated Gazette file photo.

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

UCCS Police are investigating what led to the death of a person who was found dead inside one of campus dorms Saturday night, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The PIO for the UCCS Police Department, Chris Valentine, told KKTV that officers were responding to a welfare check at the dorms when they made the discovery, just after 7 p.m.

The person has not been has been identified yet, and the cause of death has not been determined. Police do say there are no safety concerns for those that are in the dorms, KKTV reported. The case is under investigation and they hope to release more information in the coming days.

For more information, visit KKTV.com

Mudslide closes Highway 125 near mountain pass in Colorado
Backcountry search mission underway for 22-year-old hiker in Colorado
Colorado Springs police find missing 10-year-old boy

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments

Sign Up For Free

Subscribe to Our Newsletter for Free

Get a Subscription

Access all of our premium content, get unlimited digital access and more!
Subscribe