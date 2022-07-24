Dead body found in dorm at UCCS Saturday night

UCCS Police are investigating what lead to the death of a person that was found dead inside one of their dorms Saturday night, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The PIO for the UCCS Police Department, Chris Valentine, told KKTV that officers were responding to a welfare check at the dorms when they made the discovery, just after 7:00 P.M in the evening.
The person has not been has been identified yet, and the cause of death has not been determined. Police do say there are no safety concerns for those that are in the dorms, KKTV reported. The case is under investigation and they hope to release more information in the coming days.
For more information, visit KKTV.com