A Colorado State University-Pueblo student died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a traffic crash Saturday in Pueblo County and another student remains in critical condition, the university announced on its website Sunday.
Jillian Abrain, of Orange County, Calif., was in her third year at the university. She was working toward a bachelor's of business administration degree and was a member of the women's swimming and diving team.
"Losing a member of the Pack is always difficult," the university posted on its website.
Three CSU-Pueblo students were involved in the crash with the third being treated and released.
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and is expected to provide updates.
The university is planning a vigil, but a time and place hadn't been announced as of Sunday evening.
Counseling services for students and staff are offered both virtually and in person. The CSU-Pueblo Counseling Center is available 24 hours a day at 719-549-2838.