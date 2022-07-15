The officers who shot and killed a suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Mack Lee, following a domestic violence-related incident July 9, have been identified.
Corporal Joel Conklin and Officer Matthew Kirby were the two officers involved, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Friday.
Conklin and Kirby have been placed on leave, in accordance with department policy. Per state law, the El Paso County Sheriff's office is investigating the incident.
Conklin has been with the department since January of 2016 and Kirby has been with the department since September of last year, police officials said in a release.
The officers shot Lee when he allegedly raised a firearm at them after exiting a residence in the 4200 block of Sanders View that night as police were conducting an investigation into the incident, officials said.