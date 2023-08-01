Rescue officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department brought two people to safety after finding themselves stranded in the middle of Fountain Creek Monday night, according to CSFD.

Engine 3, Truck 4 and Rescue unit 17 responded to an area of Fountain Creek near South Eighth and West Cimarron Street just after 10 p.m. Monday night after reports came in of two people actively stranded in the middle of the waterway.

The two individuals were returned to dry land and transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for cold water exposure related injuries.