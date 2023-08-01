Rescue officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department brought two people to safety after finding themselves stranded in the middle of Fountain Creek Monday night, according to CSFD.
#ColoradoSpringsFire#Workingswiftwater— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 1, 2023
2 people stranded in middle of Fountain Creek off of 8th and Cimmaron. Both successfully rescued by Engine 3, Truck 4 and Rescue 17. Currently are being transported for cold water exposure injuries . pic.twitter.com/a9jKa8TkF2
Engine 3, Truck 4 and Rescue unit 17 responded to an area of Fountain Creek near South Eighth and West Cimarron Street just after 10 p.m. Monday night after reports came in of two people actively stranded in the middle of the waterway.
The two individuals were returned to dry land and transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for cold water exposure related injuries.
