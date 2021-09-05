Crews search for missing paddle boarder at Rampart Reservoir

El Paso County Search and Rescue, along with the Sheriff's Office and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, were at Rampart Reservoir on Sunday searching for a possible missing paddle boarder.
Initial calls were received after a witness said they saw a paddle boarder go under water. According to the witness, the person did not resurface.
Firefighters, deputies and El Paso County Search and Rescue were on scene, and the reservoir is closed. CSFD heavy rescue drivers were in the water searching for the missing person.
#ColoradoSpringsFire responded to Rampart Reservoir for a reported drowning this afternoon. Access to Reservoir Dam and boat ramp will be closed 9/6, including all on water recreation activities, until conclusion of search and recovery efforts. pic.twitter.com/RGz11D0NI4— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 6, 2021