Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash that killed one outside the Pueblo Memorial Airport Thursday evening.

Troopers were called to U.S. 50 between 33rd and 34th Lanes at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after two vehicles collided head-on, a state patrol spokesman said.

The 64-year-old driver of a Nissan Altima, a man from Avondale, died on scene. A passenger in the Nissan, a 44-year-old man also from Avondale, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 29-year-old driver and 24-year-old passenger from the other vehicle were uninjured in the crash, a release from the agency said, but all eastbound lanes of the highway were closed in the area until 11:30 p.m.

Alcohol and drugs are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash, troopers said.