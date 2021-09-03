cop lights.jpg

Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash that killed one outside the Pueblo Memorial Airport Thursday evening.

Troopers were called to U.S. 50 between 33rd and 34th Lanes at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after two vehicles collided head-on, a state patrol spokesman said.

The 64-year-old driver of a Nissan Altima, a man from Avondale, died on scene. A passenger in the Nissan, a 44-year-old man also from Avondale, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 29-year-old driver and 24-year-old passenger from the other vehicle were uninjured in the crash, a release from the agency said, but all eastbound lanes of the highway were closed in the area until 11:30 p.m.

Alcohol and drugs are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash, troopers said.

cdot map 9-2

A crash outside the Pueblo Memorial Airport killed one Thursday evening. Colorado State Patrol shut down eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 in the area, and advised drivers to avoid the area.

Tags

Load comments