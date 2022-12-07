A small town in Costilla County placed all its citizens on a shelter-in-place alert on Wednesday afternoon as its police searched for a reported active shooter.
At about 3 p.m., officials with the Blanca Police Department posted the warning to its Facebook page, advising all residents to remain in their homes until further notice.
“Everyone in or near the Town of Blanca, please remain in your houses and do not exit until told it is safe to do so!” the post read. “We currently have an active shooter on the west side of town! We will update this post as information becomes available. Stay away from all windows and open areas.”
About two hours later, a social media update announced that a male suspect, whose name was not released had been arrested and that the town could resume normal activity. No injuries were reported.