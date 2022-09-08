Gazette police lights

Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol are requesting the public's help in finding a driver involved in a property-damage crash in Cañon City Thursday morning. 

Troopers investigated the crash in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue just before 9 a.m. Thursday. The crash took place sometime overnight when a vehicle veered off the road and damaged the irrigation pump of a man's pasture and garden. Troopers said the man could lose the pasture and garden as a result. 

The vehicle is believed to be a Ford F-150 based on a piece of the vehicle recovered from the scene. The model, color and other descriptions are not known. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pueblo Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center at 719-544-2424. 

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments