A woman was killed in her own driveway after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Lantana Circle, according to Colorado Springs police.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially responded to a call of a possible cardiac arrest early Thursday morning at Lantana Drive, just off Constitution Avenue and Powers Boulevard in the east part of the city. After arriving, responders realized it was not a cardiac arrest and notified police.

Police arrived and began an initial investigation; the major crash team also responded. The major crash team learned a family member had taken other family to the airport and upon returning, the female was struck and killed.

The exact details of who hit the woman in the driveway are unclear. Police were unable to provide clarification as the investigation is on-going.

