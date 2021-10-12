The Colorado Springs Fire Department's hazardous materials team investigated a line of white powder on a road in the south part of the city Monday afternoon.

The Fire Department crews were called to the area of 2255 E. Las Vegas St. to check out a long line of white powder that crews determined was lime.

A shipping company transporting the chemical leaked lime onto the road between Janitell Road and South Circle Drive, Capt. Mike Smaldino, the spokesman for the Fire Department, said.

The chemical was not deemed a hazard. The shipping company hired a cleanup crew to clear the spill and the roadway was reopened, Smaldino said.