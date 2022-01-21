Colorado Springs police are seeking information about a shooting Thursday night on the MLK bypass between Union Boulevard and Circle Drive that left one man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to the area just after 9 p.m. Thursday and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital to be treated.
The investigation of the shooting shut down the area for several hours.
The Police Department's Violent Crime Section has taken over the investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information to the shooting is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.