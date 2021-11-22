Colorado Springs police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they found dead in October.

Police are still working to identify a man they found dead in Fountain Creek next to the El Pomar Youth Sports Park on Oct. 3, the department said in a statement released Monday afternoon, and are hoping members of the public might be able to help.

The man officers found, according to the release, was around 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighed around 140 pounds, and was white and had brown hair. He also had at least two tattoos — an eye on his back and a paw on his chest — which the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, which is currently holding the man’s body, is hopeful will help identify him.

Police ask anyone who might know the man to contact the El Paso County Coroner’s Office at 719-390-2450.