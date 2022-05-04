Colorado Springs police are searching for Bobby Suddith, a 16-year-old, missing at-risk teen, department officials announced Wednesday.
Bobby was last seen around 9:17 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Union Boulevard, wearing a white polo, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He was attending school in Colorado Springs but lives in Pueblo and is unfamiliar with the city, officials said. He is listed as 5-feet-6-inches tall with brown hair, hazel eyes and a slim build.
Anyone with information on Bobby's whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000.