Colorado Springs police are searching for a missing or endangered 15-year-old boy.

Damiean Goings was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Holmes Drive. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Police say do not approach Goings, who can be aggressive to strangers. Call police at 719-444-7000 if you see him.