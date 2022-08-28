Dariyon and Devon Redden

Colorado Springs police are searching Dariyon (in the red shirt) and Devon Redden. CSPD say they are at-risk and anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call 719-444-7000.

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Police are searching for two at-risk juveniles who ran away from home, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The two teenage brothers, 12-year-old Dariyon Redden and 16-year-old Devon Redden, ran away from their home in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Sunday around noon.

Police say the brothers are known to frequent the area of Tinseltown and Chuck-E-Cheese around Lake Avenue. 

Anyone with information on Dariyon and Devon's whereabouts are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. 

Colorado Springs police looking for missing children
1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs
Burglary suspect arrested after allegedly kicking, spitting at Colorado Springs police

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments