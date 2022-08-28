Police are searching for two at-risk juveniles who ran away from home, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The two teenage brothers, 12-year-old Dariyon Redden and 16-year-old Devon Redden, ran away from their home in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Sunday around noon.
Alert: 2 At-risk juveniles, 12 yr old Dariyon Redden (red shirt) and 16 yr old Devon Redden (blue shirt) ran away from home (area of 1100 Montrose Ave) at approx noon today. They frequent the area near Tinseltown, Chuck E Cheese & the Doubletree Hotel (near Lake/Circle). Cont’d.. pic.twitter.com/gLEsBNbnb2— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) August 29, 2022
Police say the brothers are known to frequent the area of Tinseltown and Chuck-E-Cheese around Lake Avenue.
Anyone with information on Dariyon and Devon's whereabouts are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.