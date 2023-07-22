A crash involving a Colorado Springs police officer is under investigation.

Around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to southbound I-25 and Fillmore to a single car that crashed into a guardrail. According to CSPD, an officer was parked behind the first crashed car, when another car rear ended the police cruiser with an officer inside around 3 a.m.

The driver of the second car and the officer were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police are still working to figure out what charges the driver may face.

Read more at KKTV.com.