A Colorado Springs police officer's Oct. 3 shooting was ruled justified, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Officer Chase Gardner shot David Jacques in the aftermath of his attempt to issue a ticket for shoplifting at the Walmart at 3201 E. Platte Ave. According to officials, he was justified in using deadly force because Jacques posed an immediate threat to his life. Officials noted Gardner attempted to use less than lethal force prior to firing his weapon.
According to officials, Gardner was working an extra-duty assignment at the Walmart when he was alerted by loss prevention that Jacques, who was with his girlfriend at the time, had stolen items from the store.
When Gardner confronted Jacques in the parking lot to tell him that he was under arrest but that it was just a ticket, Jacques attempted to reach into his pocket, officials said. Gardner then tried to grab Jacques' arm, after which the latter fled on foot.
According to officials, Gardner chased Jacques and warned him that he would use his taser. The officer lost sight of Jacques but was informed by other police officers that the suspect had not crossed Chelton Road. Gardner eventually located Jacques underneath a car in a used car lot in the 200 block of North Chelton Road.
According to officials, Gardner witnessed Jacques partially push himself from under the vehicle. Officials said Gardner again warned Jacques he would deploy his taser. When Jacques continued to ignore Gardner's commands, the officer used his taser. Officials said Jacques showed no sign of being hit by the taser and Gardner dropped the taser and reached for his gun in response. Gardner heard Jacques fire a round from a gun, at which point he fired two shots, which both hit the suspect. Other officers and medical personnel rendered aid to Jacques and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Officers recovered Jacques' weapon, a Taurus G2C, 9 mm, and noted that the black Chrysler Sebring Jacques was driving was reported stolen by the Aurora Police Department Sept. 25.
Officials with the District Attorney's Office also noted that the round Jacques fired posed an immediate threat to the community because it was in the direction of a busy street.