A Colorado Springs police officer was arrested Friday after detectives found out he was allegedly engaged in criminal activity, Lt. James Sokolik with the Police Department announced in a release.
The officer, identified as Shane Reed, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, child abuse, menacing and harassment, Sokolik said. The arrest stems from an investigation earlier this month. Police started a separate investigation and established probable cause for Reed's arrest.
Reed was stationed as a patrol officer at the Stetson Hills Division at the time of his arrest. He was booked into the El Paso County jail. He was also placed on administrative leave, Sokolik said. He has been with the department since 2018.