If you called the Colorado Springs police over the weekend to complain about fireworks being used in the area, just know you were far from the only one.
According to a Senior Public Communications Supervisor Robert Tornabene, police received 389 fireworks complaints over the holiday weekend.
That total is from Saturday through Tuesday morning, according to Tornabene.
Tornabene noted that the number of citations that resulted from the calls over fireworks is not available currently.
While nearly 400 calls over fireworks sounds like a lot, it's substantially less than the CSPD received in the past couple of years.
In 2021, the CSPD received 490 calls regarding fireworks and in 2020, the department received a staggering 906 during the same time period.
Despite the high number of calls regarding fireworks, which are illegal to use in Colorado Springs, Tornabene stated he didn't believe there were any fires started in Colorado Springs as a result of fireworks being used.