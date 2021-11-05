Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department identified the six police officers involved in the shooting of 30-year-old Ahmad Akeem Abdul Muhammad in southern Colorado Springs Oct. 28.
Lt. Mark Chacon, Sgt. Jordan Hengst, Sgt. Jason Reeser, Officer Heather Mesmer, Officer Robert Comstock and Officer Paul Hubbard have all been placed on administrative leave per department policy. Chacon has been with the department since July of 2002, Hengst since March 2008, Reeser since January 2004, Mesmer since July 2019, Comstock since October 2012 and Hubbard since July 2017. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
Around 10 a.m. Oct. 28, police received a report of Muhammad firing a handgun into a vehicle later identified by police as a Honda Accord in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue.
Prior to officers' arrival on scene, the driver of the Accord drove away and Muhammad fled on foot, police said.
Officials with the Vanguard School later reported seeing Muhammad on school property. Officers made contact with Muhammad at Hunter and South Corona avenues. Muhammad pointed a gun toward the officers and at least one of the them fired at least one round at Muhammad, police said. Muhammad fled again with officers in pursuit.
In the 1700 block of South Wahsatch Avenue, police say Muhammad again pointed his gun at officers and at least one officer fired at least one round at Muhammad, this time injuring him.
Officers and medical personnel rendered immediate aid to Muhammad and he was taken to a hospital. He died on Sunday, three days later, officials with the sheriff's office said.