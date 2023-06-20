Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, an anti-crime nonprofit based in Colorado Springs, will hold a town hall meeting tonight to spread awareness about the organization and offer tips for community members looking to make their neighborhoods safer.

The free, public event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Carmel Community School, 1740 Pepperwood Drive.

Panelists include Colorado Springs Deputy Police Chief Dave Edmonson; El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal; 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen; Harrison School District 2 Superintendent Wendy Birhanzel; and Crime Stoppers Chairman Don Addy.

Abbie Burke of FOX21 will serve as moderator. The Gazette is co-sponsoring the event, titled “Building Safe Neighborhoods Together.”

The event will be the second of four planned town hall meetings in 2023, Addy said.

Residents who can’t make the meeting in person can attend online, officials said. To ask a question of the panelists, visit gazette.com/crime.