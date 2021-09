A 6-year-old Colorado Springs girl is dead after a Sunday night incident on a ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

The amusement park was closed Monday and will be closed Tuesday, the park said on its Facebook page, out of “respect and concern for all parties involved.”

Authorities and emergency personnel were dispatched, and an investigation is underway, the park reported.

The incident involved the Haunted Mine Drop, park officials said. The attraction opened in 2017 as the first drop ride to descend underground, plunging in the dark more than seven floors inside Iron Mountain.

A behind-the-scenes look on YouTube shows the restraint system includes a seat belt and bar that locks in place and can't release the occupant when the ride is in motion.

Park visitors are required to sign a release of liability waiver for rides.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Gazette news partner 9News contributed to this report.