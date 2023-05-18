The Colorado Springs Fire Department is scouring Douglas and Monument creeks after someone reported that an adult entered the water and was swept away.

CSFD spokesperson Ashley Franco said a caller around 2:20 p.m. saw a person standing on a creek bed in the area of 4000 Star View before entering the water at Douglas Creek, which flows under Interstate 25 and into Monument Creek.

Multiple crews are working in several areas along the creeks as of 4:45 p.m. between Garden of the Gods Road and downtown. Approximately 30 personnel are on the scene using drones and walking along the waterway to search for the missing person, with help from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Firefighters plan to initiate a swift water rescue if the person is found in the water. However, if the person is not found, the search will continue until sundown when efforts could either be scaled back or called off, Franco said.

“Please keep yourselves and pets away from the creeks as water is rising and moving quickly,” CSFD wrote on Twitter.

Rain and possible thunderstorms were hitting the Colorado Springs area Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story, which may be updated as more information becomes available.