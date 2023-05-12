Colorado Springs firefighters on scene of water rescue near Cave of the Winds

Rescuers are working to save a person caught in moving water near Cave of the Winds, according to a tweet sent out by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD along with El Paso County Search and Rescue and Manitou Springs Fire Department are using drone operations for the rescue.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #highangle #swiftwater rescue near Cave of The Winds. An individual is trapped by moving water in the canyon. CSFD is assisting @MSFD_PIO and @EPCSAR with the rescue and drone operations. pic.twitter.com/Ji7lYQBp7m — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 13, 2023

Firefighters did not provide the exact location but described the rescue as a swift water high angle rescue. Williams Canyon is nearby.

This comes after a deluge of rain in the Colorado Springs area, which saw flash-flood warnings and record rainfall Thursday. Rising creek levels forced camp evacuations and at least one swift-water rescue of a man and his dog from Monument Creek.

Several people were also treated for weather exposure over the past few days, police have said.

This story may be updated as new information becomes available.