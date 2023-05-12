Colorado Springs firefighters on scene of water rescue near Cave of the Winds

An individual is trapped by moving water in a canyon near Cave of the Winds along Highway 24, according to a tweet sent out by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (Colorado Springs Fire Department Twitter).

 Photo Courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

Rescuers successfully saved a man trapped inside a cave by high water levels Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department twitter.

As water levels lowered this afternoon, CSFD along with El Paso County Search and Rescue and Manitou Springs Fire Department were able to rescue the individual using drone operations and ropes in a canyon near Cave of the Winds.

The call came in around 4:50 p.m. and the rescue took about two and a half hours. No injuries are reported.

Firefighters did not provide the exact location but described the cave as about a mile up off Highway 24.

This rescue comes after a deluge of rain in the Colorado Springs area, which saw flash-flood warnings and record rainfall Thursday. Rising creek levels forced camp evacuations and at least one swift-water rescue of a man and his dog from Monument Creek

Several people were also treated for weather exposure over the past few days, police have said.