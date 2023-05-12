Rescuers successfully saved a man trapped inside a cave by high water levels Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department twitter.

As water levels lowered this afternoon, CSFD along with El Paso County Search and Rescue and Manitou Springs Fire Department were able to rescue the individual using drone operations and ropes in a canyon near Cave of the Winds.

The call came in around 4:50 p.m. and the rescue took about two and a half hours. No injuries are reported.

Firefighters did not provide the exact location but described the cave as about a mile up off Highway 24.

#UPDATE: Successful rescue by Heavy Rescue 17 alongside @MSFD_PIO and @EPCSAR. A man was seeking shelter in a cave about a mile up off HWY 24 into the canyon. As the storm moved in yesterday and again today water started to move into the cave. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 13, 2023

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

This afternoon as water levels started to go down crews were able to reach the man who was located in a steep terrain. He was rescued using ropes and then hiked the rest of the way out. -Call came in around 4:50 pm. -Rescue took about 2 1/2 hours. -No injuries reported. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 13, 2023

This rescue comes after a deluge of rain in the Colorado Springs area, which saw flash-flood warnings and record rainfall Thursday. Rising creek levels forced camp evacuations and at least one swift-water rescue of a man and his dog from Monument Creek.

This is just one of the water rescues CSFD crews responded to yesterday. Heavy rainfall caused problems across the city, especially near our creeks. Please be mindful of fast-moving water and stay safe.#cowx #ColoradoSpringsFire #csfd #swiftwaterrescue pic.twitter.com/eXFT1ja0Wd — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 13, 2023

Several people were also treated for weather exposure over the past few days, police have said.