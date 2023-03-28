Update: Nalias Welch Tafoya has been located and is safe, according to an alert on March 28 from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The 11-year-old had been missing for over a week and was last seen in Colorado Springs, according to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Nalias was last seen leaving the 1700 block of Farragut Avenue around 6:30 p.m. March 20, the alert said.

Nalias was described as 5-foot-5 and 110-115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. According to the alert, he was wearing a brown hoodie with the logo "Horseman" and dark colored sweatpants and sneakers the evening he was last seen.

His tribal affiliation is Apache.

Anyone with information on Nalias' whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.