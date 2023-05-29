The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking Colorado Springs residents to be on the lookout for four endangered children they say are missing from El Paso, Texas.

Officials reported on Twitter just before 1:30 p.m. Monday they believe 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony and her four children, Aidan Williams, Isabella Williams, Audrit Williams and Michael Carmony, are in the Colorado Springs area.

Please share this endangered missing alert. Jennifer Carmony and her four children may be in the Colorado Springs area. If you see them, please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/dw8kkkuty3 — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) May 29, 2023

Jennifer Carmony and her children were last seen in El Paso, Texas at 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Jennifer Carmony is a white woman, 5-feet-5-inches tall, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a poster shared by the agency on Twitter.

According to the poster, Aidan Williams is a 16-year-old white male, 5-foot-8-inches tall, 110 pounds; Isabella Williams is a 14-year-old white female, 5-foot-4-inches tall, 110 pounds; Audrit Williams is a 12-year-old white male, 5-foot-8-inches tall, 130 pounds; and Michael Carmony is a 4-year-old white male, 3-foot-4-inches tall, 35 pounds.

Officials believe Jennifer Carmony may be traveling in a white 2008 Ford Expedition with a Texas license plate, number LYC2812.

Officials are asking people to call 911 or the El Paso Police Department (in Texas) at 1-915-832-4400 if they see Carmony or the children.