Custer County Search and Rescue workers recovered the body of a man Sunday who fell while climbing between Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle on Saturday, the agency posted of Facebook.

Emergency responders received a call around 1 p.m. Saturday saying a 44-year-old climber was late returning from a climb in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range near Crestone Peak.

Division of Fire Prevention and Control's Cañon City Helitack team and two Custer County Search and Rescue team members searched for the man during a helicopter flyover and pinpointed him nearly 300 feet below a traverse between Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle, the search and rescue team said in an an Internet post. The man appeared to have died from a fall.

The teams resumed the recovery mission at dawn Sunday because of the danger of the steep terrain and difficulty of the recovery.

When crews returned Sunday, they landed in a field below the peak and climbed across "loose, crumbling rock" until they reached the man. Crews then airlifted his body to the Saguache County coroner, the post said.

The climber had "extensive" climbing experience and was well-prepared with proper safety equipment.

"Even with the best preparation, accidents happen, and the consequences are much more severe when miles into the backcountry," the agency said.