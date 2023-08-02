The Colorado Bureau of Investigations released a missing indigenous person alert Wednesday afternoon for a man they say was last seen in Colorado Springs, according to a Twitter post from the agency.

Officials say 28-year-old Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero was last seen on May 21 in the K-Land neighborhood in south Colorado Springs.

According to the issued alert, Lucero has brown eyes, shaved black hair and is roughly 5 foot 6 inches tall and 165 pounds.

Additionally, Lucero has a tattoos of masks on his right upper arm, and the phrase “Lil Low” on the outside of his hands.

CBI officials are asking anyone who has seen Lucero or are aware of his current location to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.