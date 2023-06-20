A car is stuck in Royal Gorge after rolling off a boat ramp and into the water Monday afternoon, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife social media post.
CPW officials wrote to Facebook Monday night that the vehicle is approximately a half mile below the Parkdale boat ramp, halfway to the Highway 50 bridge.
According to officials, the vehicle was unoccupied at the time it fell into the water.
“From upstream it will look like a flat rock barely below the surface,” CPW wrote, “there is plenty of time and space to get around on the river left.”
According to officials, the vehicle will not be removed until the water level drops.
A good snow year and unusually wet spring has led to swollen waterways and associated safety concerns around the state.
