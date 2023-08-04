A home is seriously damaged after a car drove through a front wall and window Thursday night in a southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Just after 8 p.m., officials with CSFD responded to the home near Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to a CSFD social media post.

Police told Gazette news partner KKTV they believe the cause of the crash to be a mechanical issue with the vehicle, however, the exact cause of the incident is still under investigation.