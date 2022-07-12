A two-day search for a missing climber concluded Tuesday when his body was found and recovered in the area of Colorado's Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point, officials with the Saguache County Search and Rescue announced on Facebook Tuesday evening.

A Custer County Search and Rescue team spotted the body of Luis Corkern, 41, from a Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control helicopter as rescue personnel were being inserted into the area, officials said. The team then climbed to the site and recovered the body.

They determined Corkern fell from the ridge down the Kirk Couloir between Kit Carson Peak and Challenger point, according to officials.

Corkern was reported to have ascended 14,167-foot Kit Carson Peak via the non-standard class four North Ridge route on Saturday, reaching the summit in Saguache County at about 4 p.m.

Corkern then planned to descend the mountain via the saddle that leads to the Challenger Point summit, taking the standard route back down the pair of peaks. He did not return to his vehicle at the trailhead, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

Though the standard route Corkern was planning to use to descend the mountain would have been easier than the dangerous class four route he used to reach the summit, the standard route is still class three, carrying risk.

Corkern's level of experience hasn't been addressed in official information about the case, but one family member did note on social media that he was "an experienced hiker who does not take careless risks, does not hike beyond his skill level, and is not impulsive."