Arkansas Headwaters Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife recovered the body of a man reporting missing on a raft near Florence Monday, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday night. 

Rangers found the man Tuesday after officials with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife that the man was missing Monday around 4 p.m., according to a tweet sent by parks and wildlife officials just before 7:25 p.m. Tuesday. The search was suspended Monday night due to darkness.

Arkansas Headwaters Rangers, the sheriff's office, Fremont County Search and Rescue and others assisted with the search. 

Witnesses said the man seemed to be distressed as he floated by the Florence River Park around noon Monday, according to parks and wildlife officials.

The Fremont County Coroner's office will identify the body. This incident is being investigated. 

