The Colorado Springs Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood east of The Citadel mall Monday evening.

A barricaded suspect prompted the shelter-in-place at 6:40 p.m. in the area of 600 Potter Drive, according to Peak Alerts. The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly before 7:30 p.m.

During the order, residents in the area were asked to stay indoors and away from windows and doors. Police asked residents to stay out of the immediate area until the order was lifted.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that at some point, officers at the scene appeared to have guns drawn and pointed toward a vehicle.

Police said all involved parties were safe and accounted for, but did not announce any arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated.