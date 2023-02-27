The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has ordered residents to shelter-in-place for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield due to heavy police activity, according to a tweet from the office.

Residents in the area of Easy Street and Kiva Road are asked to secure their home and stay away from doors and windows due an armed barricaded suspect in the 60 block of Easy Street Monday afternoon.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries and how long the shelter-in-place will be active.

The sheriff's office will be holding a media staging in the Big R parking lot around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.